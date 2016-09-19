Doyle "Ernest" Jones

WEBER CITY, VA - Doyle “Ernest” Jones 83, of Weber City went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 17, 2016 at his residence. The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Monday, September 19, 2016 at Scott County Funeral Home. A graveside service will be conducted at 11am Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at Holston View Cemetery with Rev. Pat Davis Jr. and American Legion Post #3/265 officiating. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 am. The family has requested that no flowers be sent instead they request that you make a donation to a local charity of your choosing. To send a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com. Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Jones family.