Don M. Gillenwater

KINGSPORT - Don M. Gillenwater, 71, Kingsport, TN. went to be with the Lord with his family by his side on Saturday, September, 17, 2016 at Wellmont Holston Valley Hospital. The family will receive friends from 5:00 -7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at the Oak Glen Baptist Church, Yuma, VA. Services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. at Oak Glen Baptist Church with Pastor Danny Sykes and Pastor Harold Shoemaker officiating. The McMurray Family will provide the music. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 21, 2016 at the Craft Cemetery in Alley Valley Community. Jeffery Gillenwater, Chad Gillenwater, Christopher Gillenwater, Rick Gillenwater, Jeff Gillenwater and Shannon Gillenwater will serve as pallbearers. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m., to go in procession to the graveside service. An online guest register is available for the Gillenwater family at www.gatecityfunerals.com. Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Don M. Gillenwater.