Coma Austin Tiller

ABINGDON, VA - Coma Austin Tiller, Abingdon, VA, 97, went to be with the Lord September 18, 2016 at Heritage Hall nursing home in Wise, VA. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2016, at 2:00 P.M at Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 1:45PM.