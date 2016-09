Audie Jones

KINGSPORT - Audie Ray Jones, Sr., 70 of Old Towne, Florida, formerly of Kingsport TN went home to be with his Heavenly Father on September 16, 2016 in San Antonio, TX. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2016 at Gunning’s Cemetery, Blountville, TN. You may send online condolences to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Jones family.