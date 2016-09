Thomas Edward Collins

APPALACHIA, VA - Thomas Edward Collins, 63, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2016 at Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap, VA. His family will receive friends on Monday, September 19, 2016 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Roy A. Green Funeral Home, Appalachia, VA. Funeral services will follow in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Tony Nunley officiating. The full obituary may be viewed at www.royagreenfuneralhome.com