Raymond Everett Bellamy

ROGERSVILLE - Raymond Everett Bellamy, age 81, of Rogersville, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2016 after a long illness. The Graveside Service will be held on Monday, September 19, 2016 at 11:00 am at Providence (County Line) Cemetery with Pastor Ron Cassidy . Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com/. Christian-Sells Funeral Home is serving the family.