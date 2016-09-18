Juanita King Edwards

KINGSPORT - Juanita King Edwards, age 103, born June 24, 1913, died on September 13, 2016. On Tuesday (September 20, 2016) Visitation will be held from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Sunnyside Baptist Church (406 Cooks Valley Road Kingsport, TN 37664). Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Sunnyside Baptist Church with Pastors Dave Birch and Roy Graves officiating. The Committal service will be held on Wednesday (September 21, 2016) at 3:00 p.m. at Lynnhurst Cemetery (2300 Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918). In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Sunnyside Baptist Church c/o building fund (406 Cooks Valley Road Kingsport, TN 37664). Online condolences may be made to the Edwards family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Edwards family.