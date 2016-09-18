Joe Anna Quillen Carter

KINGSPORT - Joe Anna Quillen Carter, age 94 of Kingsport, entered into the glory of Heaven during the early morning hours on Saturday, September 17, 2016. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Amedisys Hospice, located at 116 Jack White Dr., Suite #6, Kingsport, TN 37664. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 19, 2016 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm, immediately following the visitation, with Pastor Tom Edwards officiating. Interment services will be held Monday, September 19, 2016 at 2:00 pm at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA. Serving as pallbearers will be Donnie Byrd, Harold Byrd, Brooks Derrick, Matt Replogle, Wesley Coates, Josh Collins, Joe Erwin, and Kevin Quillen, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Lane Newsome and Issac Newsome. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the family.