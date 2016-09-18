Gladys M. Fansler

CHURCH HILL - Gladys M. Fansler, age 89, of Church Hill passed away Friday, September 16, 2016 at the Indian Path Hospital following an extended illness. Calling hours are from 5 to 7 pm Sunday at the Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home, and anytime at the residence. Funeral services will be conducted 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Regina Shelton and Rev. Billy Rines officiating. Graveside services will be conducted 11 am Monday at the Elm Springs Cemetery with Wayne Duncan, Edsel Wolfe, James Skelton, Jerry Walters, Carl Seaver, Leonard Moore and Gerald Cardwell serving as pallbearers, and Wayne Corder will serve as an honorary pallbearer. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 am Monday to leave in procession to the cemetery. To leave an online message for the Fansler family please contact us @www.jfhonline.com Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home is honored to serve the Fansler family.