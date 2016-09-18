Ann Christian

KINGSPORT - Ann “Nanny” Christian, 67, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 14, 2016. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 pm Sunday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The service will follow at 4 pm with Bro. Randy Cleek and Bro. James Necessary. A graveside service will be conducted at 10:45 am Monday at Mountain Home National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with Everett. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:30. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Ann “Nanny” Christian.