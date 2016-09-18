Alta James "Jimmie" Lamberth

KINGSPORT - Alta James “Jimmie” Lamberth, age 96, died on September 17, 2016. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 19, 2016 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm in the chapel at East Lawn Funeral Home. A celebration of Alta’s life, for family and friends, will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at 10:00 am in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. Interment will follow at 11:00 am at East Lawn Memorial Park. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Mountain View Methodist Church, located at 4405 Orebank Road, Kingsport, TN 37664 or Amedisys Hospice Care, located at 116 Jack White Dr., Kingsport, TN 37664 or the organization of your choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the family.