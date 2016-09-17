Ronald C. Bussey

BLOUNTVILLE - Ron Bussey, 73, Blountville, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 12, 2016 at his residence. An inurnment service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, September 26, 2016, at First Broad Street United Methodist Church Columbarium. Honorary pallbearers will be his wrestlers. The service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport, with Rev. Joe Green officiating. Visitation will follow in the parlor at First Broad Street United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Broad Street United Methodist Church Orchestra, 100 E. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Ronald C. Bussey.