Pat Roberts

KINGSPORT - Pat Roberts, 68, Kingsport, died on Thursday, September 15, 2016 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2016, at Liberty Hill Cemetery with Brother Eric Counts officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2016, at Lifebridge Christian Church. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Pat Roberts.