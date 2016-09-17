Maxie Ann Crawford

KINGSPORT - Ann Crawford 72, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 17, at Wexford House. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm on Monday, September 19, 2016 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating. Honorary Pallbearers will be Fred Lane, Sam Rogers, Jim Mullins, Harold Derrick, Tony Kilgore, David Salley, Jerry Shriver and Terry Anderson. In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the Alzheimer's Association.