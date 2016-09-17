Dorothy Baird Carpenter

JOHNSON CITY - Dorothy Baird Carpenter of Johnson City, died Friday morning, September 16, 2016, at Asbury Place, Kingsport. At the request of the deceased there will not be a funeral or memorial service. Graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at 9:00 am at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Rev. Paul Helphinstine officiating. Please no flowers, rather memorials may be made to the ETSU Sherrod Library Scholarship Fund c/o Pat VanZandt, P.O. Box 70300, Johnson City, TN 37614, or to the charity of one’s choice. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Dorothy Baird Carpenter.