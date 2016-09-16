Opal S. McLain

KINGSPORT - Opal S. McLain, 91, of Kingsport died early Thursday morning, September 15, 2016 after a brief illness. The family will receive friends from 12 – 2 pm Saturday, September 17, 2016 at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. A Funeral Service will follow in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Elder Frank Gilliam. A Graveside Service will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life. An online guest registry may be signed by visiting www.oakhillfh.com. Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Opal S. McLain.