Opal Livesay Shaw

ROGERSVILLE - Opal Livesay Shaw of Rogersville, TN passed away surrounded by her loving family on September 15, 2016 at Wellmont Holston Valley Hospital after a brief illness. The family will receive friends from 5-7PM on Saturday, September 17, 2016 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville, TN with funeral services immediately thereafter. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2016 at 2PM in Highland Cemetery in Rogersville, TN. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com.