Norma Jean Buczkowske

KINGSPORT - Norma Jean Buczkowske, age 78, transitioned from this life into the arms of her Savior on September 15, 2016. A celebration of Norma’s life will be held at the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home on Sunday, September 18, 2016. The family will accept friends from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, with the service beginning at 2:00 pm, with special friend, Fred Huff officiating, and Norma’s grandsons serving as pallbearers. A graveside service will immediately follow in the Garden of Everlasting Life II at East Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the family.