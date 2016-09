Ms. Barbara Harold

Ms. Barbara Harold, 52 818 Oak St Apt #329 departed this life September 12, 2016 at her residence. A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm Sunday September 17, 2016 at Great Commission Church with Pastor Matthew Thomas officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at harold@clarkfc.com Professional service and care of Ms. Barbara Harold and family are entrusted to Clark Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service Inc. (423) 245-4971