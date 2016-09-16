Jack Hicks

ROGERSVILLE - Jack Hicks, age 73 of Rogersville, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2016 at his residence following a brief illness. Visitation hours will be 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 17, 2016 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville. Memorial services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 17, 2016 in the funeral Home chapel with Rev. Steve McKinney and Todd Pierce officiating. In lieu of Flowers donations may be made to the Chip Hale Center activity fund, 310 North Hasson St., Rogersville, TN 37857 Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Hicks family.