Faye Lockhart

FALL BRANCH - Faye Lockhart, Fall Branch, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 13, 2016, at her home. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12-2:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Allen Brummett officiating. Burial will follow at Lovelace Baptist Church Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch is serving the family of Faye Lockhart.