Jocelyn Anne Mumpower

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Jocelyn Anne Mumpower, 83, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, at The Laurels in Norton, VA. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 17th, 2016 at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave. W., Big Stone Gap, VA from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. The funeral service will follow at 7:30 pm with Dr. Garrett Sheldon officiating. Graveside services will be 9:00am, Sunday, September, 18th, 2016. Family & friends are asked to assemble at Gilliam Funeral Home at 8:30 am to leave in procession to Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, Powell Valley Road, Big Stone Gap, VA. Flowers will be accepted and/or memorial donations can be made to The First Baptist Church of Big Stone Gap, P.O. Box 296, Big Stone Gap, VA or the Big Stone Gap Food Bank at 916 Wood Ave, Big Stone Gap, VA. Gilliam Funeral & Crematory is honored to serve the family of Jocelyn Anne Mumpower. You may go online to view obituaries at www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.