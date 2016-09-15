James Guinn

BLOUNTVILLE - James Guinn, age 89 of Blountville, was taken up into the arms of Jesus during the afternoon hours on Wednesday, September 14, 2016. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 16, 2016 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Blountville Christian Church, located at 1680 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, TN. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm, immediately following the visitation at the church with Pastor Dwight Shaffer officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be David Jones, Wayne Feathers, Kieth Jones, Johnny Broyles, Dickey King, and Russell Baker. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Guinn, Freddy Guinn, Jerry Guinn, and Larry McClellan. There will be a military honors Interment service on Saturday, September 17, 2016 at 12:00 pm, at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Hope. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 3/265. The family requests, that in lieu of flowers, that memorial contributions be made to Blountville Christian Church, PO BOX 528, Blountville, TN 37617. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the family.