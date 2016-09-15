Jack Lynsville Horton

SURGOINSVILLE - Jack Lynsville Horton, age 69, of Surgoinsville, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2016, at his home. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 16, 2016, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm with Pastor Larry Browder officiating. The graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, September 17, 2016, in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.