Anna Pagliero Baum

KINGSPORT - Anna Pagliero Baum, 89, passed away during the morning hours of Tuesday (September 13, 2016). Committal services will be held Saturday (September 17, 2016) at 10:00 a.m. in the Garden of Peace II at East Lawn Memorial Park with Brother David Dotson officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue (613 Foothills Road Kingsport, TN 37663). www.bridgehome.org Online condolences may be made to the Baum family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Baum family.