Ann Christian

KINGSPORT - Ann Christian, 67, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 14, 2016. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 to 4:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The service will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Bro. Randall Cleek and Bro. James Necessary officiating. The graveside service will be held at 10:45 a.m. on Monday at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Ann Christian.