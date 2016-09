Thelma Valentine Webb

Thelma Valentine Webb passed away on August 19, 2016, in Knoxville, TN. A memorial service will be held at noon, Saturday, September 17, 2016, at St. Mary Baptist Church, 1011 Bethlehem Church Road in Due West, SC 29639. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thelma Webb's memory to the Missionary Society, St. Mary Baptist Church, PO Box 7, Due West, SC 29639