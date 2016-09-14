Tammy Lynn Collins

WISE, VA - Tammy Lynn Collins, 58, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 14, 2016 at her home with family and friends. A Celebration of Tammy's Life will be held at 7:00 P.M. Friday, September 16, 2016 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Pastor Charles Crabbe and Elder Stacy Potter officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Friday, September 16, 2016 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 17, 2016 in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens Big Stone Gap, VA. Family and friends will meet at 10:15 A.M. Saturday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family. Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.