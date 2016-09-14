Sammie Jo Haynes Williams

KINGSPORT - Sammie Jo Haynes Williams, 30 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on September 12, 2016 at Holston Valley Medical Center following an automobile accident. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2016 at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City. Friends may also call anytime at the home of Sammie Jo’s or Derek’s parents. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Minister Gary R. Bement officiating. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday at Holston View Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Bethel Presbyterian Church, 1593 Warpath Drive, Kingsport, TN 37664. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com. Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City is serving the Williams family.