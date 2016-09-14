SGT John Edward Glymp

AURORA, CO - SGT John Edward Glymp died unexpectedly Aug 26, 2016 in Aurora Colorado. Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, September 16, 2016 from 11 am to 12 pm with the funeral service to follow at 12 pm. East Lawn Funeral Home is located at 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, Tennessee 37664. Interment services will be held at 2:30 pm on Friday, September 16, 2016 at Mountain Home National Cemetery, located at 53 Memorial Ave. Mountain Home Tennessee 37684. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to John's Go fund me account. All proceeds go to help his children with expenses incurred with SGT Glymp’s funeral. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 3/265. At the conclusion of all the services the family will be taking visitation from family and friends at the home of John’s daughter, Allie Glymp, at 453 Old Bell Hollow Hollow Rd., Kingsport, Tn 37664. We would love to see you all there! Online condolences may be made to the family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the family.