Roger E. Mustard

NICKELSVILLE, VA - Roger E. Mustard, 74, Nickelsville, VA died Monday, September 12, 2016 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center surrounded by his family. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, September 15, 2016 at Gate City Funeral Home. Masonic services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. with funeral services following in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Wayne Hedrick officiating. Entombment will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 16, 2016 at Oak Hill Memorial Gardens, Kingsport, TN. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. to go in procession to the Entombment Service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Holston View United Methodist Church, Weber City, VA.