James Norman Helmer

Jim grew up in Peoria, Illinois, where he married, raised two children, and for 35 years traveled the roads selling wholesale hardware. After retirement, he moved to Michigan then to Tennessee and became a very accomplished wood carver. He enjoyed displaying his work at art shows and leading a carving group at the Kingsport Senior Center. His other favorite hobbies were winter vacations in Florida and attending every sports and school activity that his grandkids were involved in.

Jim is survived by his devoted wife of 68 years, Ruth; daughter Melinda of Madison, WI; son Bradley and his wife Deborah of Kingsport; and grandchildren Joel and Gregory Greenya and Theresa, Lucas, and Mark Helmer, who were his pride and joy.

A memorial service will be held 4 pm Fri. Sept. 16 at Waverly Road Presbyterian Church, Kingsport, TN.