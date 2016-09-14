Charlotte Ann Clark McBride

KINGSPORT - Charlotte Ann Clark McBride, 73, Kingsport, went to be with the Lord and to join her loving husband, Tom McBride, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, September 11, 2016. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10-12:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm with Kathy Tarwater officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to National Kidney Foundation, 5201 Kingston Pike, #6-130, Knoxville, TN 37919. Charlotte received a kidney from her daughter, Jama seventeen years ago.