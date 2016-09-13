William Harvey Smeltzer

William Harvey Smeltzer passed away, Monday, September 12, 2016. The family will receive friends between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14th, at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, followed by a celebration of life at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Ron Mouser officiating. A graveside service, officiated by Rev. Jeff Cockerham, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15th, at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Central Baptist Church of Fountain City. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com