Tina Marie Lawson

COEBURN, VA - Tina Marie Lawson, 45, passed away Monday, September 12, 2016 at her home. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 14, 2016 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, Virginia. Funeral Services will follow at 7 P.M. in the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel Coeburn with the Rev. R.L. Crawford officiating. Graveside Services will be conducted 11 A.M. Thursday, September 15, 2016 at the Greenwood Acres Cemetery Coeburn, Virginia. The family and friends will meet at 10:15 A.M. Thursday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, Virginia 24230 in charge of arrangements.