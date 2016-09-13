Olive Dorothy Schnabel Provost

Olive Dorothy Schnabel Provost, age 90, passed away suddenly on July 30, 2016 while visiting her two sons in Wimberley, Texas. In keeping with her commitment to always helping others, Olive donated her body to scientific research. A celebration of her life will be held on September 17 at 2pm at First Presbyterian Church, 100 Church Circle, Kingsport Tennessee. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that contributions in Olive's name be made to Heifer International, 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72202 or to a charity of your choice.