Novella Quillen
Today at 2:22 PM
Novella Quillen, 87, died Monday, September 12, 2016 at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City. The family of Novella Quillen will receive friends from 12 pm to 2 pm Thursday, September 15, 2016 in the Morris-Baker Dogwood Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 2 pm Thursday under the direction of Novella Quillen’s niece, Reverend Dr. Janet S. Richardson. Following the service, family and friends will proceed to Monte Vista Memorial Park for a 3 pm committal service. Pallbearers will be: Lynn Gammon, Michael Gammon, Claud Gilbert, Josh Cain, and Jacob Cain. Memories and condolences may be shared with the Quillen family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Quillen family. (423) 282-1521