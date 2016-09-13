Novella Quillen

Novella Quillen, 87, died Monday, September 12, 2016 at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City. The family of Novella Quillen will receive friends from 12 pm to 2 pm Thursday, September 15, 2016 in the Morris-Baker Dogwood Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 2 pm Thursday under the direction of Novella Quillen’s niece, Reverend Dr. Janet S. Richardson. Following the service, family and friends will proceed to Monte Vista Memorial Park for a 3 pm committal service. Pallbearers will be: Lynn Gammon, Michael Gammon, Claud Gilbert, Josh Cain, and Jacob Cain. Memories and condolences may be shared with the Quillen family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Quillen family. (423) 282-1521