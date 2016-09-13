Marga Lee Lisenby Williams

KINGSPORT - Marga Lee Lisenby Williams, 91, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on September 8th, 2016 at Asbury Place of Kingsport following a brief illness. The family will receive friends from 12-1 PM on Wednesday, September 14, 2016 at Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (1221 Stewball Circle, Kingsport, TN). A funeral service will follow at 1 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Richard Willis officiating. Burial will follow at Gunnings Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the charity of the donor’s choice. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to be serving the family. Please visit trinitymemorialcenters.com if you wish to leave a message of condolence or to send flowers to the family.