Hazel Stallard Stanley

ABINGDON, VA - Hazel Stallard Stanley died peacefully with her family September 12, 2016 at Johnston Memorial Hospital. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 15, 2016 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, Virginia. Funeral Services will follow at 7 P.M. in the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel Coeburn with Pastor Randy Lantz and Cousin Jack Stallard. Special music provided by Jack Stallard, Cindy Stanley and Mattie Ruth Stanley. Graveside Services will be conducted 11 A.M. Friday, September 16, 2016 at the Greenwood Acres Cemetery Coeburn, Virginia. The pallbearers will be Cody Wright, Ricky Wright, Tim Nixon, Robert Stanley Jr, Jerry Wheeler, Chris Stanley, Noel Baker and Kevin Donelson. The family and friends will meet at 10:15 A.M. Friday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, Virginia 24230 in charge of arrangements.