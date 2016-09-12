Nina Parks Barker

KINGSPORT - Nina Parks Barker, 98, of Kingsport, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2016. She was a member of Willow Chapel Primitive Baptist Church. There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, September 14, 2016 at 4:00 pm at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA with Elder Frank Gilliam officiating. Those who plan to attend are asked to meet at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport at 3:00 pm to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Shawn Carter and Chris Smith. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Nina Parks Barker.