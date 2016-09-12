Mildred Godsey Hammond Johnson

PINEY FLATS - Mildred Godsey Hammond Johnson, 103, of Piney Flats, TN, entered eternal life with the Lord on Sunday, September 11, 2016. A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, September 15, 2016 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Kingsport, TN with Dr. C. Dwayne Baird officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W Faris Road, Greeneville, SC 29605. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Johnson and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.