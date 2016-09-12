Mayme Lawson

KYLES FORD - Mayme Lawson, age 76, of Kyles Ford, passed away at her home on Friday, September 9, 2016. Funeral services will be held at 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at the McNeil Funeral Home Chapel Rev. Earl Bowlin officiating The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 P.M. on Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at the McNeil Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com McNeil Funeral Home in Sneedville in charge of arrangements.