Lucille Laughlin

As of Sunday afternoon September 11, 2016, Lucille was called “Home” and is now with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. The family will celebrate the life of Lucille with a graveside service at Laughlin Family Cemetery on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Zeb Cross and Bro. Malcolm Shelton officiating. Pall Bearers will be Michael Laughlin, Jeff Steele, Chesley Steele, Tony Fleenor, and Ronald Taylor. Honorary Pall Bearers will b Mark Ragan, Stan Ragan, Jack Steele, Wesley Steele, Roger Laughlin, David Hooker, and Daniel Moody. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wexford House, 2421 John B. Dennis Hwy, Kingsport, TN, 37660. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.