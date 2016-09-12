Keith Thomas Dobbs

SURGOINSVILLE - Keith Thomas Dobbs, 59 of Surgoinsville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 5, 2016. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2016 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Friends may also call anytime at the residence. A celebration of Keith’s life will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jimmy Manis officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Dobbs family.