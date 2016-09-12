Kaylee Theodora Rabun

Kaylee Theodora Rabun left this world to live forever on her sixteenth birthday, September 10, 2016. A gathering of friends will be held from 4 pm to 6 pm on Wednesday, September 14, 2016 at Tri –Cities Baptist Church, 171 Promise Land Drive, Gray, TN 37615. A celebration of life service will follow at 6 pm at the church. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in her honor to the Washington County Animal Shelter, 3411 N. Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37604. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Rabun family.