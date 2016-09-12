June Lavinder Umbarger

June Lavinder Umbarger, 89, a former Kingsport resident, passed away Monday, September 12, 2016 at Grace Health Care, Franklin, TN. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 pm Thursday, September 15, 2016 in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 1:00 pm with Dr. Greg Burton officiating. A Private Committal Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park & Cremation Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials in June’s honor be made to, Oak Valley Baptist Church Building Fund,1161 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, TN 37064. The care of June Lavinder Umbarger and her family has been entrusted to The staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.