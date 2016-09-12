Hallie Johnson Bennett

CHURCH HILL - Hallie Johnson Bennett, of Church Hill, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, September 8, 2016, at her home surrounded by her loving family, after a brief illness. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Monday, September 12, 2016 at the First Baptist Church of Church Hill. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Gary Gerhardt and Rev. Mitch Russell officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. All those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in loving memory of Hallie Bennett to First Baptist Church of Church Hill “Building Fund” at P.O. Box 847 Church Hill, TN 37642. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Bennett family.