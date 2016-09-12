Claudie “Buddy” Abijah Zimmerman

KINGSPORT - Claudie “Buddy” Abijah Zimmerman, age 79 of Kingsport, passed away at home on September 11, 2016. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 14, 2016 from 5 – 7 p.m. at First Church of the Brethern of Johnson City, Bart Greene Rd. (across from Boones Creek Middle School). Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Ministers Bo Deaton, Russell Payne and Tony Ellis officiating. Graveside Military Honors will be Thursday, September 15 at 10:45 am at the National Veterans Cemetery in Johnson City/Mountain Home, TN. Pallbearers will be Fanie van der Berg, Fred Feathers, Jim Strickler, Wayne Wells, Scott Rouse, George Keen, Haril Carver, Jim Padgett, Gene Spears. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Bragg, Men from Sunday School Class, Allen Campbell, Curtis Salyer, Dennis Robbins, Tony Williams, Ross Beaty, Don Watterson, Ira Hubbard, Jerry Taylor, Sam Collins, Rick Liddle, Vic Davis, Jim Wilmoth, Gary Keys. Gray Funeral Home is proud to serve the family of Buddy Zimmerman. 423-477-3171 or 239-6622 www.grayfuneralhome.net