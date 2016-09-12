Chester Lee Lamb

APPALACHIA, VA - Chester Lee Lamb, 77, passed away Saturday, September 10th at Holston Valley Hospital, Kingsport, TN. The family will receive friends at the Appalachia Pentecostal Church from 6 to 8 pm Wednesday, September 14th with services beginning at 8 pm officiated by Rev. Roy Smith. For the complete obituary go to royagreenfuneralhome.com. Online condolences may be made at royagreenfuneralhome.com. Roy A. Green Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lamb family.