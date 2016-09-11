Vonda Stallard Dorton Davis

KINGSPORT - Vonda Stallard Dorton Davis, 93 of Kingsport, (formerly of Rye Cove, VA) went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 10, 2016 at Holston Manor in Kingsport following a long illness. Visitation of friends will be held at Scott County Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Stanleytown Community Church, Duffield, VA on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. The Rev. Larry Stallard will conduct the service. Music will be provided by Pat Davis Jr. and Jack Stallard. Hymns will be sung by the congregation. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to service. Interment will be at Hall Cemetery, Stanleytown, following the service. Pallbearers will be the men’s Sunday school class of Stanleytown Community Church and Jeff Davis. In lieu of flowers, the family requests your memorial gifts go to Stanleytown Community Church, c/o Mrs. Jo Dingus, 4099 Rye Cove Memorial Road, Duffield, VA 24244. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com. Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City is serving the Davis family.